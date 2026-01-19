EUR/GBP gathers strength above 0.8650 as ECB signals steady rates
- EUR/GBP gathers strength to around 0.8675 in Monday’s early European session.
- Signs that the ECB appears to be near the end of its rate-cutting cycle underpin the Euro.
- Analysts suggest the upbeat UK November GDP data may reduce the pressure on the BoE to accelerate rate cuts.
The EUR/GBP cross gains traction to near 0.8675 during the early European trading hours on Monday. The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as the European Central Bank (ECB) signaled it is on a steady rate path for now, with no near-term debate on further rate changes if current economic projections hold.
The ECB has kept rates on hold since ending a rate cut cycle in June 2025 and hinted last month that it was in no hurry to change policy again. The Governing Council will continue to follow a "data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach," without pre-committing to a specific future rate path. Policymakers further stated that decisions will be based on the assessment of the inflation outlook.
Stronger-than-expected monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released last week tempered Bank of England (BoE) rate cut bets and made a rate cut in February less likely. This, in turn, could provide some support to the GBP and act as a headwind for the cross. The UK economy grew by 0.3% MoM in November, following a contraction of 0.1% in October, well above forecasts of a 0.1% expansion.
Traders will take more cues from the key UK economic data later this week, including the employment and Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data. These reports could offer some hints about the BoE's monetary policy outlook. If the readings show stronger-than-expected outcomes, these could lift the Pound Sterling in the near term.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Author
Lallalit Srijandorn
FXStreet
Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.