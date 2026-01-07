US Dollar Index remains subdued near 98.50 amid risk-on mood, US data eyed

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is edging lower after registering modest gains in the previous session and hovering around 98.50 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. Traders are looking forward to the upcoming US economic data that could shape expectations for Federal Reserve (Fed) policy.

US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for December will be eyed later in the day. Attention will be shifted toward the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) due on Friday, which is expected to show job gains of 55,000 in December, down from 64,000 in November.

The safe-haven Greenback inches lower as traders have so far largely shrugged off escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide following the United States (US) intervention in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

The US Dollar faces challenges amid widening divisions within the Fed, and US President Donald Trump’s imminent pick for the next Fed Chair has further clouded the US monetary policy outlook. According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, Fed funds futures continue to price in about an 82.8% probability that the US central bank will keep rates unchanged at its January 27–28 meeting.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran said on Tuesday that the US central bank should cut interest rates aggressively this year to sustain economic momentum, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari warned the unemployment rate could “pop” higher.

Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, a non-voter on the rate-setting committee this year, said rate moves must be “finely tuned” to incoming data amid risks to both employment and inflation goals, according to Reuters.