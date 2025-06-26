US Dollar Index refreshes three-year low near 97.00 as Trump attacks Fed’s independence

The US Dollar Index slumps to near 97.00 as Trump-Powell policy tensions have dampened its safe-haven demand.

Fed’s Powell that the central bank needs more time to gauge that tariff impact on inflation before considering interest rate cuts.

The Israel-Iran ceasefire has also diminished USD’s safe-haven demand.

The US Dollar (USD) faces a sharp selling pressure on Thursday as United States (US) President Donald Trump lashed out on Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell again for arguing in favor of holding interest rate cuts in the upcoming policy meetings in his semi-annual testimony before the Senate on June 24-25.

The move has led to a sharp decline in the US Dollar, sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) to near 97.00, the lowest level seen in over three years.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.34% -0.35% -0.55% -0.30% -0.37% -0.22% -0.36% EUR 0.34% 0.05% -0.24% 0.07% 0.00% 0.13% 0.00% GBP 0.35% -0.05% -0.30% 0.02% -0.04% 0.10% -0.04% JPY 0.55% 0.24% 0.30% 0.27% 0.22% 0.33% 0.22% CAD 0.30% -0.07% -0.02% -0.27% -0.05% -0.01% -0.06% AUD 0.37% -0.01% 0.04% -0.22% 0.05% 0.05% 0.00% NZD 0.22% -0.13% -0.10% -0.33% 0.00% -0.05% -0.05% CHF 0.36% -0.01% 0.04% -0.22% 0.06% -0.01% 0.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

US President Trump called Powell “terrible” for not lowering interest rates and confirmed that he has three or four names in mind out of which he will appoint one for his replacement, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that Powell’s successor could be chosen as early as in Summer. According to the report, Trump might consider former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is being presented to Trump by both men's associates as a possible contender. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is being pitched to Trump by allies of both men as a potential candidate.

Other candidates include former World Bank President David Malpass and Fed Governor Christopher Waller.

In the two-day testimony, Jerome Powell stated that the central bank is well positioned to “wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before considering any adjustments to our policy stance”. He warned that the tariff-driven inflation could prove to be “persistent” and “not a one-time increase”.

This week, the US Dollar has remained on the back foot as the announcement of the ceasefire between Isreal and Iran diminished its safe-haven demand.

