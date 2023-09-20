- DXY recovered ground, trading between 105.00 and 105.20, following the Fed’s decision to hold rates unchanged.
- Fed’s upward revision of 2024 interest rates from 4.6% to 5.1% halts the US Dollar’s fall.
- Market eyes now turn to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference at 18:30 GMT for further cues.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s performance against a basket of six currencies, recovers some ground, as the Federal Reserve (Fed) holds rates unchanged while keeping the door open for further tightening. At the time of writing, the DXY trades seesaw within the 105.00/105.20 range.
DXY Trades in 105.00/105.20 Range as Fed Keeps Rates Steady but Signals Future Tightening
As anticipated, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged and projects an additional rate hike in 2023. The FOMC’s monetary policy statement emphasized high inflation, while Fed officials noted solid economic growth and a strong labor market.
While the monetary policy statement didn’t undergo significant changes compared to the previous decision, the sudden strength of the US Dollar was the Fed officials’ upward revision of interest rates for 2024, increasing it from 4.6% to 5.1%. This adjustment contributed to the US Dollar’s sudden surge.
That said, market participants’ focus shifted toward the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference at 18:30 GMT.
US Dollar Index market’s reaction
On the Fed statement release, the DXY rallied above the 105.00 figure, hit 105.19, and retreated toward the 105.00 mark. If Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers hawkish remarks, upside risks remain, with the daily high of 105.25 up next as resistance, followed by the September 14 high at 105.43. Conversely, expect a re-test of the daily low of 104.66.
US Dollar Index Key Technical Levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|105.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.44
|Daily SMA50
|102.91
|Daily SMA100
|102.92
|Daily SMA200
|103.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.21
|Previous Daily Low
|104.81
|Previous Weekly High
|105.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.42
|Previous Monthly High
|104.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
