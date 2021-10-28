US Dollar Index rebound eyes 94.00 even as DXY bulls await US GDP, ECB duet

- DXY consolidates losses after snapping two-day recovery from monthly low.
- Fed tapering tantrums gain momentum amid firmer inflation expectations, stronger US GDP can favor bulls.
- ECB may print hawkish mood but greenback buyers will have fewer challenges to note.
US Dollar Index (DXY) rebound aim for another battle with the 94.00 threshold during early Thursday. The greenback gauge dropped for the first time in three days the previous day as cautious sentiment weighed on the US Treasury yields. However, the following recovery moves fail to regain traction amid a wait-and-watch mode of the markets ahead of the preliminary US Q3 GDP and monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB).
Although fears of fresh US-China tussles, over issues concerning telecom and Taiwan, put a carpet under the US dollar weakness, the DXY tracked the US Treasury yields to print the heaviest daily fall of the week. That being said, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped the most since mid-August on Wednesday, recently picking up bids to 1.54%, up 1.2 basis points (bps).
Also weighing on the US Treasury yields and the DXY were hopes of tighter monetary elsewhere, reducing the safe-haven appeal of the US currency. Recently, the Bank of Canada (BOC) announced the end of bond purchases and the UK also cuts bond issuance. Further, Australia’s strong prints of the RBA Trimmed Mean CPI also push the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) towards a rate hike.
It’s worth noting that the US inflation expectations step back from the highest since May 2006 and add to the downside pressure on the DXY. Furthermore, mixed data could also be cited as an additional catalyst for the greenback’s recent weakness. The US Good Trade Balance shrank more than expected in September but the Durable Goods Orders dropped lesser-than-forecast for the stated month.
Looking forward, the US Q3 GDP will be crucial for the DXY bulls as hopes of a firmer outcome backing the Fed tapering plans are high. It should be observed that any negative surprise will also be dealt with with a magnified response.
Read: US Third Quarter GDP Preview: A most uncertain estimate
Additionally, the ECB is up for a hawkish show but the Euro region problems, including Brexit, politics and deficits, may dim the event’s impact on the US Dollar Index.
Read: European Central Bank Preview: Finally, some action, but no hopes for the EUR
Technical analysis
The 21-DMA hurdle surrounding the 94.00 threshold challenges the DXY bulls targeting the yearly top near 94.55. However, downside moves remain less worrisome until staying beyond the weekly swing low near 93.50.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|93.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.99
|Daily SMA50
|93.36
|Daily SMA100
|92.81
|Daily SMA200
|91.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.01
|Previous Daily Low
|93.69
|Previous Weekly High
|94.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.5
|Previous Monthly High
|94.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May
EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.
GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation
GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.
Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed
Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.
Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher
Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse
Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.