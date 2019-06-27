US Dollar Index probing weekly highs beyond 96.30, US GDP eyed

- DXY pushes higher above the 96.30 level on Thursday.
- US 10-year yields climb to tops around 2.06%.
- US-China trade dispute in centre stage ahead of G-20.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is picking up further pace in the second half of the week and is looking to consolidate the recent breakout of the 96.00 barrier.
US Dollar Index looks to trade, data
The index has resumed the upside today following Wednesday’s doji-like candle and Tuesday’s bullish ‘outside day’, managing to retake the 96.00 mark and move to weekly tops.
Investors remain optimistic on the US-China trade front after auspicious comments from Secretary S.Mnuchin yesterday, opening the door to a constructive meeting between President Trump and China’s Xi Jingpin at the G-20 event in the upcoming days.
Hopes of a US-China trade deal have improved the sentiment among the riskier assets and lifted yields from recent lows in sub-2.0% levels, accompanying the bounce of the buck.
In the US docket, the final Q1 GDP figures are likely to be revised a tad higher, while attention will also be on prices tracked by the PCE. In addition, the usual report on the labour market is also expected seconded by Pending Home Sales and a 7-year note auction.
What to look for around USD
Speculations of a rate cut as early as the next meeting have lost traction in past hours after Fed’s Powell remove some tailwinds from that idea supported by comments from member J.Bullard. The case, however, of lower rates in the near/medium term remains in place for the time being. The Fed is expected to keep the data-dependent stance intact while it continues to scrutinize the US-China trade situation and weakness overseas.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.19% at 96.36 and faces the next hurdle at 96.58 (200-day SMA) seconded by 97.34 (55-day SMA) and finally 97.77 (high Jun.18). On the other hand, a breach of 95.82 (low Feb.28) would open the door to 95.74 (low Mar.20) and then 95.16 (low Jan.31).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles despite US-China trade truce, focus on German inflation
EUR/USD is on the defensive, but holding above the 200-day moving average. Reports of US-China trade truce are boding well for the US Dollar. An above-forecast German CPI could yield a rally in EUR/USD.
GBP/USD: Less attention to UK politics as all eyes on trade headlines
UK political hustings, statements from MPs couldn’t lure the GBP/USD traders. Markets await fresh headlines from the G20 meeting for fresh impulse. US data can offer intermediate trade opportunities.
USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news
The latest reports of a US-China trade truce triggered a renewed risk-on wave and knocked-off the Yen, with the USD/JPY pair now extending its break above the 108 handle while the focus shifts towards the US Q1 final GDP data for fresh impetus.
Gold: Off 6-year highs, but breakout on monthly chart a done deal
With the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) still holding well above 70.00, the yellow metal may drop below $1,400 in the next 24-36 hours. Also, reports of temporary US-China trade truce could weigh over the safe haven metal.
US Q1 GDP Final Revision Preview: Look ahead not behind
The second revision and third version of first quarter annualized GDP is expected to be unchanged at 3.1%. The initial release was 3.2%. The unexpected strength of the US economy in the first quarter came after a successful 2018.