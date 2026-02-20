Lagarde speech: Expect to complete term as ECB President through October 2027

The European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said that she expects to serve as ECB president until October 2027, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Speculation has swirled that Lagarde could step down early. Lagarde declined to comment directly on the report of a possible early resignation. However, she stated that the World Economic Forum (WEF) is one of the many options she is considering once she leaves the central bank.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading 0.09% lower on the day to trade at 1.1757.