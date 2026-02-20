AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Keep bullish vibe above 109.00, Japan CPI inflation falls below BoJ’s target

The AUD/JPY cross loses ground to around 109.15 during the early European session on Friday. A shift toward risk-off sentiment and the downbeat Australian January employment data drag the Aussie lower against the Japanese Yen (JPY).

On the other hand, soft Japanese Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data could weigh on expectations of interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in the near term. This, in turn, might undermine the JPY and create a tailwind for the cross.

Data released by the Japan Statistics Bureau on Friday revealed that the National CPI rose by 1.5% YoY in January, compared to 2.1% in December. This figure registered its lowest level since March 2022. Meanwhile, the core inflation rate, which excludes fresh food, eased to 2.0% YoY in January from 2.4% in December. The figure came in line with the market consensus. The so-called “core-core” inflation, excluding fresh food and energy, declined to 2.6% YoY in January, down from the previous reading of 2.9%.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, AUD/JPY holds above the 100-day EMA, reinforcing a medium-term uptrend and keeping dip-buying bias intact. RSI at 57.79 stays above the 50 line as momentum cools from earlier peaks but remains supportive. Price sits above the 20-day middle Bollinger Band and leans toward the upper band at 110.68. The bands are gradually widening, signaling firm bullish pressure; a close above the upper band could extend the advance.

Bollinger structure remains favorable as price tracks the upper half of the envelope, though proximity to the top band would cap immediate upside if momentum fades. Initial support stands at 108.65 (middle band), while a deeper pullback could test 106.65 (lower band) before 104.25 (100-day EMA). Holding above these layers would keep the broader uptrend intact and maintain a topside bias in coming sessions.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)