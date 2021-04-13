US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 92.00 area holds the downside so far

- Price action around DXY stays well underpinned by 92.00.
- A breach of this area opens the door to extra losses.
The index navigates the lower bound of the recent range and remains well supported by the 92.00 area for the time being.
If DXY clears this area, then there is the chance of a deeper pullback to, initially, the 50-day SMA in the mid-91.00s.
Further south is located the more relevant area around 91.30, where sit weekly lows recorded in mid-March.
Below the 200-day SMA (92.28) the outlook for DXY is expected to return to the bearish side.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.24
|Today Daily Change
|23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|92.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.42
|Daily SMA50
|91.55
|Daily SMA100
|91.04
|Daily SMA200
|92.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.33
|Previous Daily Low
|92.01
|Previous Weekly High
|93.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|92
|Previous Monthly High
|93.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
