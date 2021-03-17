- DXY extends the gradual upside although still below 92.00.
- The next target of note aligns at the YTD peaks around 92.50.
DXY's recovery still remains unable to assault and surpass the key hurdle at the 92.00 neighbourhood.
Extra gains in the dollar stay on the cards, although the FOMC event due later on Wednesday is expected to be key for bulls’ aspirations. If the upside impulse gathers extra steam, then DXY is expected to re-focus on the so far yearly tops in the mid-92.00s ahead of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 92.73.
A break above the latter should shift the outlook to constructive (from bearish) and allow for further gains in the short-term horizon.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.96
|Today Daily Change
|16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|91.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.12
|Daily SMA50
|90.75
|Daily SMA100
|91.14
|Daily SMA200
|92.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.03
|Previous Daily Low
|91.68
|Previous Weekly High
|92.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.36
|Previous Monthly High
|91.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.4
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy.
XAU/USD slides below $1730 amid a spike in US bond yields
A sudden pickup in the US bond yields prompted fresh selling around gold in the last hour. The prevalent cautious mood could help limit deeper losses for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC policy decision.
Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off
Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.