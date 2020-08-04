US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next to the downside is 92.55

- DXY has resumed the downside following the 2-day bullish attempt.
- Yearly lows in the mid-92.00s are expected to be re-visited soon.
The rebound in DXY from levels last seen in May 2018 in the 92.50 region appears to have met a tough hurdle in the 94.00 neighbourhood (Monday).
Sellers look to have regained the upper hand so far on Tuesday, forcing the dollar to resume the downside in the very near-term. That said, the next support of note is now at the 2020 lows near 92.50 (July 31). A deeper pullback should meet the Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 91.92 ahead of the May 2018 low at 91.80.
The negative outlook on the dollar is expected to remain unaltered while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.98.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.41
|Today Daily Change
|34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|93.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.19
|Daily SMA50
|96.46
|Daily SMA100
|98.24
|Daily SMA200
|98.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94
|Previous Daily Low
|93.36
|Previous Weekly High
|94.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.55
|Previous Monthly High
|97.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.53
