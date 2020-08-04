US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next to the downside is 92.55

DXY has resumed the downside following the 2-day bullish attempt.

Yearly lows in the mid-92.00s are expected to be re-visited soon.

The rebound in DXY from levels last seen in May 2018 in the 92.50 region appears to have met a tough hurdle in the 94.00 neighbourhood (Monday).

Sellers look to have regained the upper hand so far on Tuesday, forcing the dollar to resume the downside in the very near-term. That said, the next support of note is now at the 2020 lows near 92.50 (July 31). A deeper pullback should meet the Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 91.92 ahead of the May 2018 low at 91.80.

The negative outlook on the dollar is expected to remain unaltered while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.98.

DXY daily chart