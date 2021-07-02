US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes in 93.50

  • DXY pushes higher and clinches tops near 92.70.
  • The 2021 highs near 93.50 comes up next.

The rally in the dollar stays anything but abated for yet another session and pushes DXY to new 3-month peaks around 92.70, as market participants wait for the release of US Nonfarm Payrolls.

If the buying impulse gathers extra steam, then there is a minor hurdle at the 93.00 yardstick ahead of the more relevant 2021 highs near 93.50 (March 31).

In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, the outlook for the dollar is seen constructive while above the 200-day SMA (91.43).

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.62
Today Daily Change 15
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 92.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 91.28
Daily SMA50 90.75
Daily SMA100 91.19
Daily SMA200 91.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 92.6
Previous Daily Low 92.26
Previous Weekly High 92.38
Previous Weekly Low 91.51
Previous Monthly High 92.45
Previous Monthly Low 89.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 92.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 92.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.03

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

