- DXY revisits the sub-105.00 region once again on Thursday.
- A drop below 104.60 opens the door to extra losses.
DXY remains well on the defensive and puts the 105.00 support under further pressure on Thursday.
If the selling bias picks up extra pace, the dollar risks a deeper pullback to, initially, the August low at 104.63 (August 10), just ahead of the 6-month support line, today near 104.50.
Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view in the dollar remains in place while above the 200-day SMA at 99.98.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.02
|Today Daily Change
|60
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|105.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.65
|Daily SMA50
|105.45
|Daily SMA100
|103.45
|Daily SMA200
|99.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.36
|Previous Daily Low
|104.64
|Previous Weekly High
|107.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.54
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0350 after soft PPI data
EUR/USD has edged higher toward 1.0350 in the early American session on Thursday. The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the annual PPI declined to 9.8% in July from 11.3% in June, coming in lower than the market expectation of 10.4%.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day above 1.2200
GBP/USD has regained its traction and turned positive on the day near 1.2240 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The softer than expected producer inflation data from the US seems to be weighing on the dollar and allowing the pair to stretch higher.
Gold struggles to gather momentum, holds above $1,790
Gold is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum on Thursday. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 1% after soft PPI data from the US, however, XAU/USD manages to hold in positive territory above $1,790.
Yes, Merge is bullish for Ethereum Classic price, but do you know when to get out?
ETC saw a shallow dip on August 2, but the recovery has been quicker. A resumption of the rally to $77.33 seems plausible before Merge, especially with appropriate momentum backing the move.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!