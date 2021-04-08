US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim support lines up at 92.00

The DXY looks consolidative in the lower end of the range.

Immediately to the downside comes in the 92.00 neighbourhood.

The index extends the weekly leg lower, although it so far manages to keep business above the 92.00 yardstick.

A breach of the latter should open the door to extra losses with the initial interim target at the 50-day SMA, today at 91.50.

Further south comes in the more relevant area around 91.30, where sit weekly lows recorded in mid-March.

Below the 200-day SMA at 92.36 the outlook for DXY is expected to return to the bearish side.

DXY daily chart