US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim support lines up at 92.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The DXY looks consolidative in the lower end of the range.
  • Immediately to the downside comes in the 92.00 neighbourhood.

The index extends the weekly leg lower, although it so far manages to keep business above the 92.00 yardstick.

A breach of the latter should open the door to extra losses with the initial interim target at the 50-day SMA, today at 91.50.

Further south comes in the more relevant area around 91.30, where sit weekly lows recorded in mid-March.

Below the 200-day SMA at 92.36 the outlook for DXY is expected to return to the bearish side.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.39
Today Daily Change 25
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 92.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.34
Daily SMA50 91.46
Daily SMA100 91.05
Daily SMA200 92.39
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 92.5
Previous Daily Low 92.14
Previous Weekly High 93.44
Previous Weekly Low 92.72
Previous Monthly High 93.44
Previous Monthly Low 90.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 91.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 92.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 92.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 92.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Stop losing your money! 
Learn to trade with us!

24/7 signals + Webinars    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from 1.19 ahead of data, Powell

EUR/USD retreats from 1.19 ahead of data, Powell

EUR/USD is off its highs near 1.19. After the Fed's minutes showed the bank is set to continue supporting the economy,  a speech by Chair Powell is awaited. Concerns about AstraZeneca's vaccines weighed on the euro. US jobless claims are also on the radar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns

GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns

GBP/USD trades around 1.3750, little changed, as the US dollar stabilizes after retreating earlier. Concerns about a delay to Britain´s vaccination campaign are weighing on sterling. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, around $1,745-46 hurdle

XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, around $1,745-46 hurdle

A softer tone around the USD assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The risk-on mood, uptick in the US bond yields might cap any meaningful upside. A sustained move beyond the $1,745-46 hurdle is needed to confirm a bullish bias.

Gold News

Cardano on cusp of colossal breakout toward $2

Cardano on cusp of colossal breakout toward $2

Cardano price has formed a bull flag on the 3-day chart. ADA faces one key resistance level before a potential massive breakout to new all-time highs. On-chain metrics suggest that ADA bulls will encounter relatively weak resistance ahead.

Read more

Stock Market Live: Investors cheer Fed dovishness, chip shortage weighs on EV-makers

Stock Market Live: Investors cheer Fed dovishness, chip shortage weighs on EV-makers

The Powell Put is alive and kicking – meeting minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting have shown a willingness to keep interest rates near zero and bond-buying at a rapid pace.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures