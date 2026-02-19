US: Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 206K last week

The number of United States (US) citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance decreased to 206K for the week ending February 14. The latest print came in much lower than initial estimates (225K) and down from the previous week’s revised 229K, according to the US Department of Labor (DOL) report released on Thursday.

Additionally, the 4-week moving average decreased by 1,000, bringing it to 219K from the revised average of the previous week (220K).

The report also indicated that Continuing Jobless Claims increased by 17K to 1.869 million for the week ending February 7.

Initial Jobless Claims market reaction:

The US Dollar (USD) gained favor with investors, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) trading near 97.90.