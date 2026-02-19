US: Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 206K last week
- Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 206K from a revised 229K in the previous week.
- Continuing Jobless Claims increased to 1.869 million.
The number of United States (US) citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance decreased to 206K for the week ending February 14. The latest print came in much lower than initial estimates (225K) and down from the previous week’s revised 229K, according to the US Department of Labor (DOL) report released on Thursday.
Additionally, the 4-week moving average decreased by 1,000, bringing it to 219K from the revised average of the previous week (220K).
The report also indicated that Continuing Jobless Claims increased by 17K to 1.869 million for the week ending February 7.
Initial Jobless Claims market reaction:
The US Dollar (USD) gained favor with investors, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) trading near 97.90.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.19%
|0.25%
|0.08%
|-0.03%
|-0.09%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|EUR
|-0.19%
|0.05%
|-0.13%
|-0.24%
|-0.27%
|-0.18%
|0.08%
|GBP
|-0.25%
|-0.05%
|-0.19%
|-0.28%
|-0.32%
|-0.23%
|0.03%
|JPY
|-0.08%
|0.13%
|0.19%
|-0.12%
|-0.16%
|-0.09%
|0.19%
|CAD
|0.03%
|0.24%
|0.28%
|0.12%
|-0.05%
|0.05%
|0.30%
|AUD
|0.09%
|0.27%
|0.32%
|0.16%
|0.05%
|0.10%
|0.36%
|NZD
|-0.02%
|0.18%
|0.23%
|0.09%
|-0.05%
|-0.10%
|0.26%
|CHF
|-0.27%
|-0.08%
|-0.03%
|-0.19%
|-0.30%
|-0.36%
|-0.26%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.