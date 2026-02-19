EUR/USD falls to four-week low on strong US Jobless Claims, Philly Fed data

EUR/USD extends its decline on Thursday, sliding to its lowest level since January 23 as fading expectations for near-term Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts support the US Dollar (USD) and weigh on the Euro (EUR). At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.1748, remaining on the back foot for the fourth consecutive day.

Upbeat US economic data further lifted the Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 98.00, its highest level since February 6.

Initial Jobless Claims fell to 206K for the week ending February 14, well below the 225K forecast and down from the previous 229K. The four-week moving average eased to 219K from 220K.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey surged to 16.3 in February, beating expectations of 8.5 and improving from 12.6 in January.

However, the Goods and Services Trade Balance widened to $-70.3 billion in December, surpassing the $-55.5 billion deficit forecast and deteriorating from the previous month’s $-53 billion. Separately, the Goods Trade Balance posted a deficit of $-99.3 billion, widening from $-86.9 billion previously.

Attention now shifts to Friday’s US data docket, including the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the advance estimate of fourth-quarter US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and preliminary February Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data.

On the monetary policy front, markets still expect nearly two rate cuts this year. However, the minutes from the Fed’s January meeting, released on Wednesday, showed policymakers are in no hurry to ease policy as inflation remains above the 2% target. Officials also noted that further rate hikes could be considered if inflationary pressure reaccelerates.

In contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged through 2026. In the Eurozone, consumer confidence data due later in the US session will be in focus, before attention shifts to Friday’s flash PMI readings.