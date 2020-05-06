US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Increasing bets for a retest of 101.00

- DXY is extending the upbeat momentum above the 100.00 mark.
- Interim hurdle emerges at the Fibo retracement at 100.49.
DXY has managed to reclaim the critical triple-digit barrier on Wednesday, consolidating the weekly recovery from Monday’s lows near 98.50.
If the recovery picks up further pace, then the focus of attention will shift to the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 100.49, ahead of the April’s top just below 101.00 the figure.
Further out, the 200-day SMA in the 98.30/35 band is expected to hold the downside in the short-term horizon.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|100.1
|Today Daily Change
|41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|99.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|99.75
|Daily SMA50
|99.3
|Daily SMA100
|98.6
|Daily SMA200
|98.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.98
|Previous Daily Low
|99.29
|Previous Weekly High
|100.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|98.77
|Previous Monthly High
|100.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|98.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|99.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|99.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|99.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|99.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|98.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|100.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|100.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|100.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.08 amid ECB poor EZ data, dollar strength
EUR/USD is battling to hold onto 1.08 amid poor eurozone Services PMIs and German Factory Orders. The greenback is gaining ground ahead of the all-important US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD dives below 1.24 ahead of UK lockdown decision
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.24. The UK is set to decide on the next lockdown steps amid improving statistics and pressure from business to reopen. The dollar is advancing amid fears for the global economy. UK Construction PMI crashed to 8.2 points.
Forex Today: Trump stokes tensions with China, euro licking its wounds, ADP Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
The market mood is mixed with the dollar and yen consolidating their gains while oil is on the back foot and stocks remain cautiously optimistic. US President Donald Trump continued stoking tensions with China, and ADP's Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Gold: Supported above $1700 after $8 drop, US ADP in focus
Gold prices (XAU/USD) are consolidating in a tight range above $1700, having plunged nearly $8 in Asia after investors cheered the news of the global economies re-opening up from the coronavirus lockdowns.
WTI retreats from monthly resistance line, 50-day SMA to sub-$25 area
WTI pulls back from the monthly top amid failures to cross the key resistances. Bulls keep eyes on the yearly resistance line. Sellers will take entries below the one-week-old rising trend line.