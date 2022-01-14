US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra losses could extend to the 93.80 zone

- DXY flirts with the 100-day SMA in the 94.60 region on Friday.
- The next contention of note comes at the 93.80 area.
The greenback's selloff continues unabated, dragging DXY down to fresh 2-month lows in the vicinity of 94.60, at the end of the week.
If the downside pressure accelerates, then the next point of contention should emerge around 93.80, when the Federal Reserve announced at its meeting the start of QE tapering. If this level is cleared, the next support is seen at October’s low at 93.27 (October 28 2021) before the critical 200-day SMA, today seen at 93.12.
Looking at the broader picture, the longer-term positive stance remains unchanged whilst above the 200-day SMA.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.79
|Today Daily Change
|26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|94.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.99
|Daily SMA50
|95.9
|Daily SMA100
|94.68
|Daily SMA200
|93.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.02
|Previous Daily Low
|94.65
|Previous Weekly High
|96.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.71
|Previous Monthly High
|96.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats before testing 1.1500, eyes on US data
EUR/USD lost its traction and started to retreat toward 1.1450 after rising to 1.1480 area during the European trading hours on Friday. The dollar selloff seems to have lost its steam as investors shift their attention to US Retail Sales, Industrial Production and UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3700 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.3700 as investors assess the latest data releases from the UK. The ONS reported that the UK economy grew by 0.9% on a monthly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 0.4%. On a negative note Industrial Production expanded by only 0.1% in the same period.
Gold edges lower after meeting resistance near $1,830
Gold erased a large portion of its daily gains after advancing toward $1,830 earlier in the day. Ahead of the high-tier data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1.5%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Dogecoin price on track to hit new highs, rallying 16% with Tesla payments going live
Tesla announced that it accepts Dogecoin and cannot receive or detect any other cryptocurrency. Analysts have predicted an explosive rally in Dogecoin price, continuing the uptrend.
US December Retail Sales Preview: Can dollar capitalize on upbeat data? Premium
Retail Sales data for the month of December will be released by the US Census Bureau on Friday, January 14. Investors expect sales to remain unchanged at $639.8 billion in December.