US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY unstoppable ahead of FOMC, trading near 45-month highs

By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is trading at levels not seen since May 2017. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 99.20 resistance.
  • The FOMC Minutes will be released at 19.00 GMT. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is challenging the 2019 highs at 99.67 while trading on an intraday basis as high as 99.71 this Wednesday ahead of the FOMC Minutes. This is the highest level since May 2017. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The bullish pressure remains unabated as DXY is trading near 45-month highs. After the break of 99.67 (2019 high) the bulls are looking to extend gains towards the 100.00 figure and the 100.20 level. Support is seen near 99.40 and 99.00 figure
  

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.67
Today Daily Change 0.21
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 99.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.35
Daily SMA50 97.69
Daily SMA100 97.86
Daily SMA200 97.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.47
Previous Daily Low 99.14
Previous Weekly High 99.16
Previous Weekly Low 98.6
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.69
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.9

 

 

