Silver price today: Silver rises, according to FXStreet data
Silver prices (XAG/USD) rose on Friday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $64.16 per troy ounce, up 0.94% from the $63.56 it cost on Thursday.

Silver prices have increased by 122.07% since the beginning of the year.

Unit measure

Silver Price Today in USD

Troy Ounce

64.16

1 Gram

2.06

The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 67.24 on Friday, broadly unchanged from 67.28 on Thursday.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

EUR/USD hangs close to 1.1750, with eyes on Fedspeak

EUR/USD hangs close to 1.1750, with eyes on Fedspeak

EUR/USD is holding its retreat from 10-week highs near 1.1750 in the European session on Friday, capped by a modest rebound in the US Dollar.  The potential downside for the pair might be limited amid expectations of divergent Fed-ECB monetary policy outlooks. Fedspeak is awaited, 

GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3400 after mixed UK data

GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3400 after mixed UK data

GBP/USD is keeping its range trade intact below 1.3400 in European trading on Friday. The UK GDP unexpectedly fell by 0.1% in October vs. a 0.1% growth expected, while the Manufacturing Production rose 0.5% over the month in the same period, missing the estimated 1% increase. Mixed UK data have little to no impact on the Pound Sterling. 

Gold extends rally beyond $4,300, fresh high since October 21 amid dovish Fed bets

Gold extends rally beyond $4,300, fresh high since October 21 amid dovish Fed bets

Gold prolongs its uptrend for the fourth straight day and climbs beyond the $4,300 mark, hitting a fresh high since October 21 during the first half of the European session on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to attract any meaningful buyers and remains close to a two-month low, touched on Thursday, amid the Federal Reserve's dovish outlook.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC struggles to extend gains, bullish bets at risk

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC struggles to extend gains, bullish bets at risk

Litecoin (LTC) price steadies above $80 at press time on Friday, following a reversal from the $87 resistance level on Wednesday. Derivatives data suggests a bullish positional buildup while the LTC futures Open Interest declines, flashing a long squeeze risk.

Big week ends with big doubts

Big week ends with big doubts

The S&P 500 continued to push higher yesterday as the US 2-year yield wavered around the 3.50% mark following a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut earlier this week that was ultimately perceived as not that hawkish after all. The cut is especially boosting the non-tech pockets of the market.

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave (AAVE) price is trading above $204 at the time of writing on Friday and approaching the upper boundary of its descending parallel channel; a breakout from this structure would favor the bulls.

