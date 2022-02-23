US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY stays depressed around 96.00 inside nearby rising channel

- US Dollar Index remains pressured after easing from one-week high on Tuesday.
- 200-SMA, previous resistance line from late January restricts immediate declines.
- Bullish RSI divergence, chart pattern keeps buyers hopeful above 95.75.
US Dollar Index (DXY) bounces off intraday low to 96.03 while keeping the previous day’s pullback from weekly top to Wednesday’s Asian session.
Even so, the greenback gauge remains above the 95.85 resistance-turned-support confluence while staying inside a three-week-old ascending trend channel bullish chart pattern.
It should be noted that higher lows of prices and RSI, known as bullish divergence, also keep US Dollar Index on the optimist’s radar until the quote drops below the stated channel’s support line, near 95.75 by the press time.
However, pullback moves towards the convergence of the 200-SMA and previous resistance line from January 28, near 95.85, can’t be ruled out.
In a case where DXY drops below 95.75, the odds of witnessing a fall towards the monthly low of 95.13 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, recovery moves may aim for a three-week-long descending trend line inside the channel, close to 96.25 at the latest, a break of which will direct the US Dollar Index to the channel’s upper line near 96.60.
During the run-up, the monthly high of 96.43 may act as an intermediate halt whereas the 97.00 threshold and January’s peak of 97.44 will lure the DXY bulls afterward.
DXY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|96.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.06
|Daily SMA50
|95.97
|Daily SMA100
|95.49
|Daily SMA200
|93.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.26
|Previous Daily Low
|95.84
|Previous Weekly High
|96.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.68
|Previous Monthly High
|97.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|94.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback battles 21-DMA, 50-DMA convergence
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1300 during early Wednesday’s Asian session, fading the previous day’s corrective pullback from a weekly low. Bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful inside three-week-old triangle.
GBP/USD: Bulls are hopeful below 1.3600 for a fresh rally
The GBP/USD pair is juggling in a narrow range of 1.3576-1.3604 after a juggernaut rally from Tuesday's low of 1.3538. On an intraday scale, the cable is forming a bullish pennant pattern which signals a consolidation phase after a strong upside move and leads to a further upside in the coming trading sessions.
Gold remains side-lined around $1,900 amid Ukraine standoff
Gold price is pivoting around $1,900, lacking a clear directional bias this Wednesday, as investors rethink the geopolitical risks surrounding the Ukraine standoff, especially after the Western sanctions imposed on Russia a day before.
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains but upside remains capped
Shiba Inu price experienced a sell-off along with other altcoins in the market as Bitcoin price failed to sustain. As a result, SHIB has sliced through a crucial barrier and is currently bouncing off another one. Shiba Inu price sliced through the $0.0000283 support level.
Stock bounce likely to be temporary
Oversold stock markets have found some relief in the short-term, but prevailing risk off sentiment should gain the upper hand soon once the next development in the Russia-Ukraine crisis arrives. After the losses of Friday and Monday a bounce of some sort was to have been expected.