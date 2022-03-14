US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY remains on the way to 100.00

- DXY bulls take a breather around 22-month high.
- Clear break of weekly descending trend line, successful trading above 50-SMA joins bullish MACD signals to favor bulls.
- 100-SMA adds to the downside filters, 61.8% FE level lures the buyers.
Having reported a five-week uptrend to poke May 2020 highs, the US Dollar Index (DXY) begins the current week on a back foot as sellers attack 99.00 level during Monday’s Asian session.
Even so, the greenback gauge holds onto the previous day’s upside break of a descending trend line from March 07, which in turn keeps buyers hopeful.
On the same line are the bullish MACD signals and sustained trading beyond the 50-SMA.
Hence, the latest pullback remains elusive until breaking the previous resistance line, near 98.85 by the press time.
Following that, the 50-SMA and the recent lows, respectively near 98.40 and 97.70, may test the US Dollar Index bears before directing them to the 100-SMA level surrounding 97.40.
Meanwhile, further upside will aim for the latest multi-month high of 99.41 ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of February-March moves, surrounding the 100.00 psychological magnet.
In a case where DXY bulls dominate past 100.00, multiple tops marked during early 2020 around 100.50-55 will be on their radars.
DXY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|99.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.19
|Daily SMA50
|96.4
|Daily SMA100
|95.98
|Daily SMA200
|94.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.16
|Previous Daily Low
|98.26
|Previous Weekly High
|99.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.72
|Previous Monthly High
|97.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|99.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|99.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|100.34
