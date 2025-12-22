West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices kick off the new week on a positive note and touch a one-week top, around the $57.00 neighborhood during the Asian session. The intraday rise, however, lacks bullish conviction amid a combination of diverging forces.

The US intercepted a Venezuelan oil tanker over the weekend. Adding to this, a US official said that the US Coast Guard is in active pursuit of a sanctioned dark fleet vessel that is part of Venezuela's illegal sanctions evasion. This comes on top of fresh Israel–Iran tensions and the protracted Russia-Ukraine war, which adds to the geopolitical risk premium and, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for Crude Oil prices.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that officials are concerned that Iran is expanding production of its ballistic missiles and are preparing to brief US President Donald Trump on options for attacking the missile program again. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy aide said on Sunday that changes made by the Europeans and Ukraine to US proposals did not improve prospects for peace.

However, lingering oversupply worries, along with an uncertain global demand outlook, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets and cap Crude Oil prices. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the black liquid has formed a near-term bottom around the $55.00-$54.90 region or the lowest level since April, touched last week, and positioning for further appreciation.