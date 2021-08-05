US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls attack 92.35 key hurdle

- DXY edges higher around weekly top, keeps the biggest daily gains in a week.
- 10-DMA, two-week-old resistance line challenge bulls amid firmer Momentum line.
- Sellers need to break ascending support line from June 23 to retake controls.
US Dollar Index (DXY) refreshes intraday high to 92.32, up 0.05% intraday, amid Thursday’s Asian session.
The greenback gauge reversed from a multi-day-old support line the previous day, backed by the Momentum indicator. However, 10-DMA and a short-term resistance trend line seem to challenge the bulls of late.
Even so, the quote’s refrain to break the key support line and firmer Momentum favors the optimists to aim for 92.35 breakout.
Following that, June’s top surrounding 92.45 may filter the up-moves targeting the early July’s high near 92.85.
In a case where DXY bulls keep reins past 92.85, the last month’s high, also the highest since April, around 93.20, will be in focus.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain less worrisome until staying beyond the stated support line, at 91.82 by the press time.
Also acting as important support is the late June’s swing low close to 91.50.
DXY: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|92.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.47
|Daily SMA50
|91.7
|Daily SMA100
|91.53
|Daily SMA200
|91.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.31
|Previous Daily Low
|91.82
|Previous Weekly High
|92.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.78
|Previous Monthly High
|93.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
