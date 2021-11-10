US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bounces off 200-SMA to poke 94.00

- DXY snaps three-day downtrend near weekly low, picks up bids of late.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement adds strength to the immediate support.
- Momentum line also favors corrective pullback towards thee-week-old resistance area.
US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates recent losses around 94.00 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the greenback gauge licks its wounds near the weekly low following a three-day fall.
The rebound takes place from a convergence of the 200-SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October 28 to November 05 upside, around 93.95. Also favoring the corrective pullback is the Momentum line that recently bounced off the monthly bottom.
That being said, the US Dollar Index recovery moves look to a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since October 18 near 94.20. However, 23.6% Fibo. and October’s peak, respectively near 94.30 and 94.55, will challenge the bulls afterward.
Should the quote rises past 94.55, the multi-month high marked the last week around 94.65 and the 95.00 threshold will be in focus.
Meanwhile, further weakness past 93.95 support confluence will direct DXY bears to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 93.80.
In a case where the greenback remains weak past 93.80, bottoms marked during late October near 93.50 and the last month’s low of 93.27 should gain the market’s attention.
DXY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|93.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.91
|Daily SMA50
|93.54
|Daily SMA100
|93.06
|Daily SMA200
|92.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.16
|Previous Daily Low
|93.88
|Previous Weekly High
|94.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.82
|Previous Monthly High
|94.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to hover around 1.1600-mark, US inflation figures eyed
The EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 level during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The single currency was trading at 1.1592, up by 0.01% for the day so far. The spot ranged from a low of 1.1569 to a high of 1.1609 overnight.
GBP/USD: Risk reversal pauses two-day downtrend despite Brexit jitters
One-month risk reversal (RR) of GBP/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, snaps a two-day downtrend by the end of Tuesday’s North American session. In doing so, the RR prints 0.0000 level, following the -0.042 and -0.050 numbers. Although the options market data suggests that the GBP/USD sellers have stepped back, concerns over Brexit, recently fueled by comments from an Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, challenge the pair buyers.
Gold: US CPI is a key event for today
In a quiet start to the day on Wednesday, the price of gold is sitting perched in a bullish territory around $1,830 and flat so far. The recent rally in gold paused on Tuesday as the market looks to key US inflation data from both the US and China.
Polkadot consolidates before new all-time highs
Polkadot price shows that it may not experience a steep retracement if there is a pullback in the cryptocurrency market. A pullback is still likely, but the move would be within the recently traded price action range. Therefore, Polkadot may be positioning for ...
US Producer Price Index: Gains promise higher consumer costs Premium
Sometimes what doesn’t happen is the story. Producer Prices in the US rose at a record pace for the second month in a row, but in markets wary of accelerating inflation this news knocked Treasury yields down to a six-week low.