US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bears approach 105.40 after the biggest monthly fall in 12 years

- US Dollar Index stays pressured after reversing from 21-DMA.
- Four-month-old ascending support line lures bears but further downside appears limited.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level acts as immediate resistance.
US Dollar Index (DXY) bears keep the reins around 105.90 during early Thursday, taking a breather after posting the biggest monthly slump since September 2010.
The Greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies reversed from the 21-Day Moving Average (DMA) the previous day to print the latest losses. The bearish move also gained clues from sluggish Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) and downbeat Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, not oversold.
With these conditions met, the DXY sellers are all set to approach an upward-sloping support line from early August, around 105.40.
However, the likely oversold RSI conditions around 105.40 support might stop the US Dollar bears around then, if not then the monthly low near 105.30 and the 105.00 round figure may challenge the quote’s further downside. Also acting as a downside filter is August month’s bottom surrounding 104.65.
Alternatively, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, also known as the golden ratio, of the DXY’s May-September upside, near 106.45, restricts nearby upside move.
Following that, the 21-DMA level of 106.52 and the latest swing high near 107.20 could test the DXY bulls.
It’s worth noting, however, that the US Dollar Index remains on the bear’s radar unless crossing July’s high near 109.30. That said, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 108.00 acts as an extra filter to the north.
US Dollar Index: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84%
|Today daily open
|106.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.66
|Daily SMA50
|109.67
|Daily SMA100
|109.24
|Daily SMA200
|105.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.89
|Previous Daily Low
|106.06
|Previous Weekly High
|108
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.63
|Previous Monthly High
|113.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends Powell-led gains at 11-week high near 0.6800, Fed’s preferred inflation gauge eyed
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6785 after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell-led rally to the highest levels since mid-September. It’s worth noting that, the policymaker’s dovish signals allowed the Aussie pair to post the biggest daily run-up in three weeks.
EUR/USD seesaws near 1.0400 with eyes on three-month-old resistance
EUR/USD remains sidelined after posting the biggest daily gains in over a week. Bulls eye ascending resistance line from August on closing break of 200-DMA. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level adds to the downside filters.
Gold bulls eye $1,787 ahead of Federal Reserve’s favored inflation number
Gold price begins December on a firmer footing around $1,768, after posting the biggest monthly gains in 29 months during November. The yellow metal’s latest run-up could be linked to the dovish comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, as well as optimism surrounding China.
Avalanche price remains submerged, but bulls can come out on top if this happens
Avalanche price may be setting up for one more decline targeting the halfway point of the 2020-2021 bull run. Despite this fact, the bulls are showing efforts to refute the bearish stronghold. The $14 price zone is crucial for defining the next directional rally.
FX market expects Powell to repeat that it’s time to dial back the aggressiveness
Today the important data is the JOLTS report, the ADP forecast of the private sector component of payrolls, and Fed chief Powell’s speech. We also get the Beige Book (for the December 14-15 FOMC), another revision to Q3 GDP, Oct trade balance for goods, and pending home sales.