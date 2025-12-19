EUR/JPY gains further to near 183.00 as BoJ raises interest rates to 0.75%

The EUR/JPY pair extends its upside to near 183.00 on Friday as the Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens, after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy announcement. The pair rises further after the BoJ raised its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 0.75%.

The BoJ was expected to do so as BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said earlier this month that underlying inflation is sustainably close to the central bank’s target of 2%.

Going forward, investors will pay close attention to comments from BoJ Governor Ueda in his press conference, scheduled for 06:30 GMT. Market participants would look for cues about whether the BoJ will continue raising interest rates next year and, if so, how far they can go.

Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) outperforms its major peers, following the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcement. On Thursday, the ECB decided to leave its Deposit Facility Rate steady at 2%, as expected, and refrained from providing any remarks on the interest rate outlook amid uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook.

There was “no discussion on cut or hike today", and “we simply cannot offer forward guidance given uncertainty", ECB President Christine Lagarde said in the press conference. Lagarde added, “Outlook for inflation continues to be more uncertain than usual.”

For more cues on the Eurozone interest rate outlook, investors will focus on speeches from a slew of ECB policymakers during the European and North American sessions.