USD/CAD remains below 1.3800 amid Fed rate cut bets

USD/CAD remains subdued for the second successive session, trading around 1.3780 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair faces challenges as the US Dollar (USD) struggles amid rising expectations of US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts following the unexpectedly cooled US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in November. Traders will likely observe the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December later in the day.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released on Thursday that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 2.7% in November. This reading came in below the market consensus of 3.1%. Meanwhile, the US core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose by 2.6%, missing the expectation of 3.0%. This figure marks the slowest pace since 2021.

US ​President Donald ‌Trump said on Thursday that the next chairman of the ⁠‌Federal Reserve (Fed) will be ‍someone who believes in lower ​interest rates "by ‌a lot." Trump further noted that he will ⁠soon announce ​a ​successor to current Fed Chair ‍Jerome ⁠Powell.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) kept interest rates unchanged at 2.25% last week and said the current policy setting is “about the right level,” citing inflation close to target and signs of resilience in economic activity. Traders will likely observe the upcoming Retail Sales data from Canada.