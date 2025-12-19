WTI struggles below $56.00 amid hopes for a Russia–Ukraine peace deal

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price loses ground for the second successive session, trading around $55.80 per barrel during the Asian hours on Friday. Crude Oil prices are on track for a second consecutive weekly decline as hopes for a Russia–Ukraine peace deal outweigh supply disruption concerns.

According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine are “getting close to something,” ahead of a planned US meeting with Russian officials this weekend.

Meanwhile, traders remain uncertain about how Washington would enforce Trump’s pledge to block sanctioned tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, which accounts for about 1% of global Oil supply.

In an unprecedented step, the US Coast Guard seized a Venezuelan Oil tanker last week. On Thursday, Venezuela authorized two unsanctioned very large crude carriers to depart for China on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the country’s oil export operations.

The US is also moving to tighten sanctions on Russia’s energy sector to support Ukraine peace efforts, while the UK has sanctioned three smaller Russian Oil producers. Additional measures targeting Russian Oil could pose a larger supply risk than Trump’s proposed blockade of Venezuelan tankers.

Oil prices, on December 16, fell to their lowest level in nearly five years, pressured by expectations of ample supply as OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, gradually restores shut-in capacity and non-OPEC producers raise output. Early signs of demand weakness are also emerging among major consumers, including China and the US, leaving oil prices down about 20% for the year.