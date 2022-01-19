US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Downside seen as corrective only

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY meets some decent resistance in the 95.80 region.
  • The upside remains underpinned by the 4-month line near 95.30.

DXY gives away part of the recent strong advance and returns to the 95.50 zone on Wednesday.

The intense upside in the dollar has recently surpassed the 4-month line, today around 95.25, and in doing so it has reinstated the bullish bias in the near term. That said, the next target of note should now come at the YTD high at 96.46 recorded on January 4 ahead of the 2021 high at 96.93 (November 24).

Looking at the broader picture, the longer-term positive stance in the dollar remains unchanged above the 200-day SMA at 93.17.

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 95.6
Today Daily Change 21
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 95.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 95.81
Daily SMA50 95.98
Daily SMA100 94.76
Daily SMA200 93.19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 95.83
Previous Daily Low 95.13
Previous Weekly High 96.24
Previous Weekly Low 94.63
Previous Monthly High 96.92
Previous Monthly Low 95.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 95.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 95.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 95.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 94.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 94.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 96
Daily Pivot Point R2 96.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 96.7

 

 

