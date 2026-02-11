Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD tests $83.50 near upper descending wedge boundary

Silver price (XAG/USD) gains ground following the previous day's decline, trading around $83.50 per troy ounce during the early European hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart timeframe suggests a likely reversal to the upside as the precious metal tests the upper boundary of a descending wedge pattern. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 47 (neutral) has ticked up, indicating stabilizing momentum.

Silver price holds above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) but trades beneath the falling nine-day EMA, keeping the broader trend supported while capping immediate rebounds. The medium-term average continues to edge higher, signaling underlying demand. Reclaiming the nine-day EMA would improve upside traction toward resistance at $121.66.

On the upside, the immediate resistance lies at the upper boundary of the descending wedge around $84.50, followed by the nine-day at $84.66. A close back above the short-term average would ease near-term pressure and support the Silver price to explore the region around the all-time high of $121.66, reached on January 29.

Failure to overcome the short-term cap would keep the recovery fragile and leave risks skewed toward a retest of the 50-day EMA at $79.95, while a close below that baseline would shift the bias lower toward the eight-week low of $64.08, recorded on February 6, followed by the lower descending wedge boundary around $59.10.

XAG/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

(This story was corrected on February 11 at 11:17 GMT to say that XAG/USD tests $83.50, not eyes $83.00, and it is gaining ground after the previous day's decline, not gaining ground for the second consecutive day.)