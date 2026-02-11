The USD/JPY pair tumbles to near 153.15 during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. Traders pour into Japanese stocks in anticipation of stimulus flowing to consumers and Japanese companies, boosting demand for the Japanese Yen (JPY). All eyes will be on the US January jobs data later on Wednesday, which might offer clues on the path of Federal Reserve (Fed) policy.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average reached its all-time closing high for the third straight day on Wednesday, as buying momentum continued after Sunday's general election. Foreign inflows into Japanese equities increase demand for the JPY and create a headwind for the pair.

"Such a sweeping victory hands the Takaichi regime better control over the JGB-bearish and the yen-bearish aspects of the so-called Takaichi trade," said Vishnu Varathan, Mizuho's head of macro research for Asia ex-Japan. Additionally, Deutsche Bank analysts believe that there are positive signals that more market-friendly policies may be on the horizon.

Traders will keep an eye on the US jobs report, which was pushed back slightly due to the recently ended four-day government shutdown. Traders expect Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to rise by 70K following the 50K increase seen in December. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate is projected to remain unchanged at 4.4%, while the Average Hourly Earnings are estimated to soften to 3.6% from 3.8%. In case of stronger-than-expected US economic data, this could provide some support to the Greenback against the JPY.