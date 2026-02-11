TRENDING:
Nonfarm Payrolls
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Canadian Dollar rallies to nearly two-week top as USD weakens further ahead of US NFP

  • USD/CAD continues losing ground for the fourth straight day amid a combination of negative forces.
  • Rising Crude Oil prices underpin the Loonie and exert pressure amid the Fed-driven USD weakness.
  • The divergent Fed-BoC outlooks back the case for further losses as trades look to the US NFP report.
Canadian Dollar rallies to nearly two-week top as USD weakens further ahead of US NFP
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The USD/CAD pair remains under some selling pressure for the fourth straight day and drops to a nearly two-week trough on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 1.3500 psychological mark heading into the European session as traders keenly await the delayed release of the closely-watched US monthly employment details.

The popularly known US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, originally scheduled for early February, will be looked upon for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path. The outlook, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Heading into the key data risk, dovish Fed expectations keep the USD depressed near its lowest level in over a week.

Tuesday's disappointing release of US Retail Sales comes on top of signs of weakness in the US labor market and prompts market participants to downgrade their economic growth estimates for the fourth quarter. This, in turn, backs the case for further policy easing by the US central bank in 2026. Apart from this, concerns about the Fed's independence and a generally positive risk tone dent the Greenback's safe-haven status, exerting some pressure on the USD/CAD pair.

Meanwhile, higher Crude Oil prices underpin the commodity-linked Loonie on the back of the Bank of Canada's (BoC) neutral policy stance, further contributing to the offered tone surrounding the currency pair. In fact, the central bank had said that elevated levels of economic and geopolitical uncertainty were behind its decision to hold rates in January. The BoC added that the uncertainty is bleeding into rate projections, which now run from cuts to hikes to holds for 2026.

This, in turn, backs the case for an extension of the USD/CAD pair's downtrend witnessed over the past week or so. That said, bearish traders might opt to wait for a convincing break and acceptance below the 1.3500 mark before placing aggressive bets. Nevertheless, the aforementioned bearish fundamental backdrop suggests that any attempted recovery could be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.

Economic Indicator

Nonfarm Payrolls

The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews ​and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.

Read more.

Next release: Wed Feb 11, 2026 13:30

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 70K

Previous: 50K

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1900 as US NFP looms

EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1900 as US NFP looms

EUR/USD holds its upbeat momentum above 1.1900 in the European trading hours on Wednesday, helped by a broadly weaker US Dollar. Markets could turn cautious later in the day as the delayed US employment report for January will takes center stage. 

GBP/USD recovers losses despite rising UK political risks, BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD recovers losses despite rising UK political risks, BoE rate cut bets

Pound Sterling advances against the US Dollar after registering modest losses in the previous session, trading around 1.3650 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair could extend losses as the Pound Sterling faces pressure from rising political risks in the UK and growing expectations of near-term Bank of England rate cuts.

Gold sticks to gains near $5,050 as focus shifts to US NFP

Gold sticks to gains near $5,050 as focus shifts to US NFP

Gold holds moderate gains near the $5,050 level in the European session on Wednesday, reversing a part of the previous day's modest losses amid dovish US Federal Reserve-inspired US Dollar weakness. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal ahead of the critical US NFP release. 

US Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show modest job gains in January

US Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show modest job gains in January

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the delayed Nonfarm Payrolls data for January on Wednesday at 13:30 GMT. Investors expect NFP to rise by 70K following the 50K increase recorded in December.

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Following a sizeable move lower in US technology Stocks last week, we have witnessed a meaningful recovery unfold. The USD Index is in a concerning position; the monthly price continues to hold the south channel support.

BNB prolonged correction signals deeper bearish momentum

BNB prolonged correction signals deeper bearish momentum

BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, is trading below $618 on Wednesday, marking the sixth consecutive day of correction since the weekend. The bearish price action is further supported by rising short bets alongside negative funding rates in the derivatives market.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers