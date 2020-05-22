US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Corrective upside could re-test 100.00

DXY’s bounce off lows near 99.00 gathers extra pace on Friday.

Next on the upside now emerges the triple-digit key frontier.

DXY is advancing to 4-day highs and manages to trade at shouting distance from the psychological mark at 100.00 the figure.

If the buying interest intensifies, then a surpass of 100.00 should put the key resistance in the mid-100.00s back on traders’ radar.

While above the key 200-day SMA, today at 98.48, the constructive stance is expected to remain unchanged.

DXY daily chart