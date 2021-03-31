US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Corrective downside limited around 92.50

- DXY prints 2021 highs near 93.50 earlier on Wednesday.
- A corrective pullback could extend to the 200-day SMA.
DXY comes under some selling pressure following new YTD peaks in the 93.40/50 band recorded during early trade.
While the continuation of the uptrend looks likely in the short-term horizon, the proximity of the overbought territory could trigger some corrective moves that should be well contained around the 200-day SMA in the mid-92.00s.
If DXY manages to keep business above the latter on a sustainable basis, then the outlook should shift to constructive, at least in the near-term.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.13
|Today Daily Change
|34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|93.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.06
|Daily SMA50
|91.17
|Daily SMA100
|91.05
|Daily SMA200
|92.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.35
|Previous Daily Low
|92.88
|Previous Weekly High
|92.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.71
|Previous Monthly High
|91.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.94
