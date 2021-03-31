US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Corrective downside limited around 92.50

DXY prints 2021 highs near 93.50 earlier on Wednesday.

A corrective pullback could extend to the 200-day SMA.

DXY comes under some selling pressure following new YTD peaks in the 93.40/50 band recorded during early trade.

While the continuation of the uptrend looks likely in the short-term horizon, the proximity of the overbought territory could trigger some corrective moves that should be well contained around the 200-day SMA in the mid-92.00s.

If DXY manages to keep business above the latter on a sustainable basis, then the outlook should shift to constructive, at least in the near-term.