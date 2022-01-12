US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bears need validation from 95.50

- DXY remains pressured around monthly low, battles two-month-old horizontal support.
- Clear break of 50-DMA, downbeat oscillators favor sellers.
- Ascending trend line from September acts as additional support, bulls need to cross seven-week-long resistance to retake controls.
US Dollar Index (DXY) stays depressed near 95.60, the lowest level since December 31, during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The greenback gauge provided a clear downside break of the 50-DMA to refresh the monthly low the previous day. The bearish bias also takes clues from MACD and RSI indicators.
However, a two-month-old horizontal support zone near 95.60-50 becomes a crucial challenge for the DXY pessimists.
Should the quote drop below 95.50, the odds of its plunge to a 3.5-month-old support line near the 95.00 threshold can’t be ruled out. Following that, October’s high near 94.55 will be in focus.
Meanwhile, the 50-DMA level of 95.90 and the 96.00 round figure restricts the short-term US Dollar Index upside ahead of a descending resistance line from November 24, around 96.40.
In a case where DXY rises past 96.40, the bulls can quickly cross November’s peak of 96.94 to poke the 97.00 psychological magnet.
DXY: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|95.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.11
|Daily SMA50
|95.87
|Daily SMA100
|94.64
|Daily SMA200
|93.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.07
|Previous Daily Low
|95.58
|Previous Weekly High
|96.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.71
|Previous Monthly High
|96.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.41
Ignore the core – that is seldom the message for traders when they face US inflation data, but the times are changing. The final CPI report for 2021 comes as "sticker shocks" are seen across America, moving to the forefront of the political debate.