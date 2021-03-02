US Dollar Index moves to 4-week highs near 91.30

- DXY extends the upside and advances to 91.30.
- US 10-year yields looks side-lined above the 1.40% mark.
- IBD/TIPP Index, Fedspeak come next in the US docket.
The greenback adds to recent gains above the 91.00 mark and record fresh multi-week highs when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index stronger on yields, data
The index clinches its third consecutive session with gains so far and extends the recent breakout of the key barrier at the 91.00 yardstick on turnaround Tuesday.
In fact, the dollar remains well bid in a context of expected higher inflation in the next months – despite recent Fed speakers talked down such scenario - which at the same time morph into extra legs for the index.
Supporting the above, recent results from US fundamentals continue to signal a strong performance of the US economy vs. its G10 peers for the next months, all supported at the same time by the solid pace of the vaccine rollout.
In the US data space, the IBD/TIPP index will be the sole release later in the NA session along with speeches by FOMC’s L.Brainard (permanent voter, dovish) and San Francisco Fed M.Daly (voter, centrist).
What to look for around USD
The index manages to regain the upper hand and finally surpass the 91.00 yardstick. The reversion of the recent weakness in the dollar came in tandem with the strong bounce of yields to levels last recorded a year ago. While the reflation/vaccine trade continues to keep bullish attempts in the buck contained, bouts of concerns regarding a pick-up in inflation (and inflation expectations) stemming from the expected extra fiscal stimulus plus the expected outperformance of the US economy against economies overseas could provide some pockets of strength in the dollar for the time being. Against this, occasional upside in the buck should remain short-lived amidst the broad-based bearish outlook for the currency in the medium/longer-term. This, in turn, is propped up by the reinforced mega-accommodative stance from the Fed until “substantial further progress” is seen, persistent chatter of extra fiscal stimulus and prospects of a strong recovery in the global economy, which are all seen underpinning the better sentiment in the risk complex.
Key events in the US this week: ADP Report, ISM Non-Manufacturing, Fed’s Beige Book (Wednesday) – Initial Claims, Powell’s speech (Thursday) - Nonfarm Payrolls (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating? Future of the Republican party post-Trump acquittal.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.21% at 91.22 and a breakout of 91.33 (weekly high Mar.2) would open the door to 91.60 (2021 high Feb.5) and finally 92.46 (23.6% Fibo of the 2020-2021 drop). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 89.68 (weekly low Feb.25) seconded by 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6) and then 88.94 (monthly low March 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, ahead of EZ CPI
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone inflation figures and speeches from Fed officials are awaited.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, lacks follow-through
Strong follow-through USD buying continued exerting some downward pressure on gold. A softer risk tone, retreating US bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the metal. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term decline.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.