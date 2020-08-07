US Dollar Index looks firmer, regains 93.00 and above

DXY bounces off fresh lows and reclaims the 93.00 mark.

Markets keep looking to the US politics and the relief package.

US Non-farm Payrolls will be the salient event later in the session.

The greenback manages to regain some buying interest at the end of the week and pushes the US Dollar Index (DXY) back above the 93.00 yardstick.

US Dollar Index looks to key data

The index recovers the smile following three consecutive sessions with losses on Friday, extending the rebound to the area above 93.00 the figure after recoding new 2020 lows near 92.50 on Thursday.

In the meantime, investors’ hopes of a deal in the US political scenario to unlock another stimulus package continue to support the better mood around stocks despite the correction lower in the FX risk complex.

Later in the NA session, the focus of attention will be on the July labour market report, with Payrolls seen rising by nearly 1.6 million and the unemployment rate expected to have ticked lower to 10.5%.

What to look for around USD

The dollar clinched fresh lows near 92.50 in the second half of the week, albeit managing to regain some traction and retest the 93.00 mark afterwards. Occasional bullish attempts in the index, however, appears to have run out of favour in the 94.00 region (Monday). Looking at the broader picture, investors keep the bearish stance on the currency unchanged against the usual backdrop of a dovish Fed, the unabated advance of the pandemic and somewhat diminishing momentum in the economic recovery. Also weighing on the buck, market participants seem to have shifted their preference for other safe havens instead of the greenback on occasional bouts of risk aversion. On another front, the speculative community remained well into the negative territory for yet another week, adding to the idea of a more serious bearish trend in the dollar.

US Dollar Index relevant levels

At the moment, the index is gaining 0.27% at 93.02 and a break above 93.99 (weekly high Aug.3) would target 94.20 (38.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) en route to 96.03 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop). On the other hand, the next support is located at 92.52 (2020 low Aug.6) seconded by 91.80 (monthly low May 18) and finally 89.23 (monthly low April 2018).