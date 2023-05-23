US Dollar Index juggles above 103.20 as US Biden-McCarthy meeting ends without agreement

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • The US Dollar Index is oscillating in a narrow range above 103.20 as the US Biden-McCarthy meeting has ended without agreement.
  • Mixed views from Fed policymakers over the interest rate guidance have also kept the USD Index sideways.
  • The yields offered on 10-year US government bonds have jumped to near 3.72%.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is consolidating in a narrow range above the immediate support of 103.20 in the early Asian session. The asset is expected to remain on tenterhooks as investors are awaiting the outcome of face-to-face negotiations between US President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy over the United States debt-ceiling issues.

S&P500 futures have added significant gains in the Asian session after a choppy Monday, portraying a quiet market mood.

US Biden-McCarthy negotiations over raising US borrowing cap

Investors were keeping an eye on the jaw-dropping event of face-to-face negotiations between US Biden and Speak McCarthy over raising the US borrowing cap to save the United States economy from a default. Positive development over the approval of the US debt-ceiling raise as Speaker McCarthy cited early Tuesday that we will have a deal improved market sentiment. However. the meeting has ended without an agreement on raising the US borrowing cap.

Meanwhile, US Biden is looking to officially announce the 72-hour rule under which he will wait for 72 hours and will make an immediate reaction after that.  It seems that negotiations between parties are expected to remain heated as both are not comfortable with partisan terms made.

Caution over the US debt-ceiling has supported US Treasury yields further. The yields offered on 10-year US government bonds have jumped to near 3.72%.

Fed policymakers’ mixed views on interest rate guidance

While Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Neel Kashkari and Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic remained in favor of holding interest rates steady in June, St. Louis Fed Bank President James Bullard said on Monday that the Fed wants to fight inflation amid a strong labor market. He further added that the policy rate will have to go higher this year, perhaps by 50 basis points (bps).

Apart from them, Fed chair Jerome Powell cited on Friday that tight credit conditions by the US regional banks have allowed them to keep interest rates steady as lower credit disbursals are keeping a check on US inflation.

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 103.27
Today Daily Change 0.08
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 103.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 101.99
Daily SMA50 102.31
Daily SMA100 102.89
Daily SMA200 105.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103.62
Previous Daily Low 102.99
Previous Weekly High 103.63
Previous Weekly Low 102.2
Previous Monthly High 103.06
Previous Monthly Low 100.79
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 102.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 102.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.17

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD eases towards 0.6600 as mixed Aussie PMIs join US debt ceiling hopes, hawkish Fed bets

AUD/USD eases towards 0.6600 as mixed Aussie PMIs join US debt ceiling hopes, hawkish Fed bets

AUD/USD fades bounce the previous day’s bounce off 0.6630 as it bears the burden of sluggish Australia activity data on early Tuesday. That said, the risk barometer pair marked an unimpressive performance on Monday amid mixed clues and sluggish markets. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD remains sideways above 1.0800 ahead of US Biden-McCarthy discussions

EUR/USD remains sideways above 1.0800 ahead of US Biden-McCarthy discussions

The EUR/USD pair is displaying a topsy-turvy action above the round-level support of 1.0800 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency pair didn’t show a decisive action despite mixed responses from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers over the interest rate guidance. 

EUR/USD News

Gold sellers occupy driver’s seat amid US debt ceiling woes, PMIs eyed

Gold sellers occupy driver’s seat amid US debt ceiling woes, PMIs eyed

Gold price treads water around $1,970 as markets turn cautious ahead of an active calendar, mostly comprising the Purchasing Managers Indexes from the key global economies, amid early Tuesday morning. That said, the Gold price began the week on a negative footing.

Gold News

SUI falls short of PEPE’s success but is poised to avoid a downfall

SUI falls short of PEPE’s success but is poised to avoid a downfall

SUI launched this month but failed to gain the popularity that PEPE did with its launch in mid-April. But once a meme coin’s hype peaks, it has nowhere to go but down. This is the bane and the boon of meme coins that the Sui network is far away from.

Read more

Recession, what recession?

Recession, what recession?

At the start of a new week, stocks are stable, the S&P 500 is roughly flat, however, the Nasdaq is up 0.3%, and has broken through its 52-week high, which is a bullish technical indicator. There is still a lot of talk about a recession out there, however, the Nasdaq is up more than 25% YTD and is higher by nearly 4% in the past week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures