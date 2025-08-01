US Dollar Index hovers around 100.00, nine-week highs ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

- US Dollar Index maintains its position near a nine-week high of 100.14, marked on Friday.
- The US Dollar advanced after the PCE report indicated that the Fed may delay rate cuts until at least October.
- President Trump imposed new tariffs ranging from 10% to 41%, set to go into effect on August 1.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, remains stronger for the seventh successive day and is trading around 100.00 during the Asian hours on Friday.
The Greenback surged as the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index report suggested that price pressures would increase in the second half of 2025 and delay the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate cuts until at least October. Traders await the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), due later in the North American session, which is expected to hold in positive territory in July.
However, the market sentiment remained cautious after US President Donald Trump imposed higher tariff rates on US trading partners set to go into effect on August 1. On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on US imports from dozens of countries and foreign locations, including Canada, India, and Taiwan, that failed to reach trade deals deadline, per Reuters.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday that Core US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) inflation ticked higher in June, rising 0.3% MoM as many market participants had expected. On an annualized basis, PCE inflation accelerated to 2.6% YoY, outrunning the expected hold at 2.5%.
The US Department of Labour (DOL) released Initial Jobless Claims, the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance, which rose to 218K for the week ending July 26. The latest print fell short of initial estimates (224K), while last week’s prints stood at 217K.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|-0.15%
|0.05%
|-0.05%
|0.36%
|0.21%
|EUR
|0.01%
|0.16%
|-0.12%
|0.12%
|0.09%
|0.23%
|0.28%
|GBP
|-0.05%
|-0.16%
|-0.26%
|-0.03%
|-0.07%
|0.28%
|0.14%
|JPY
|0.15%
|0.12%
|0.26%
|0.18%
|0.10%
|0.38%
|0.35%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|-0.12%
|0.03%
|-0.18%
|-0.12%
|0.32%
|0.18%
|AUD
|0.05%
|-0.09%
|0.07%
|-0.10%
|0.12%
|0.35%
|0.36%
|NZD
|-0.36%
|-0.23%
|-0.28%
|-0.38%
|-0.32%
|-0.35%
|-0.04%
|CHF
|-0.21%
|-0.28%
|-0.14%
|-0.35%
|-0.18%
|-0.36%
|0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers near 1.1400 ahead of Eurozone HICP, US Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD remains steady after mild gains registered in the previous session, trading around 1.1420 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair holds ground ahead of the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices data due later in the day. Traders will shift their focus toward the United States Nonfarm Payrolls due later in the North American session.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3200 ahead of US NFP data
The GBP/USD pair extends the decline to near 1.3195 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The Pound Sterling edges lower against the Greenback due to rising expectations of the Bank of England rate cut next week. Investors brace for the US July employment data, including Nonfarm Payrolls and the Unemployment Rate, which will be published later on Friday.
Gold price flat lines above one-month low as traders seem reluctant ahead of US NFP report
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the overnight modest gains amid the Fed’s hawkish tilt. The USD climbs to a fresh multi-month peak and contributes to capping the precious metal. Trade jitters act as a tailwind for the XAU/USD pair as traders now await the US NFP report.
Bears set sight on $112K Bitcoin, $3,500 Ethereum, $2.78 Ripple
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple price action are showing signs of weakness as bears gain control of the momentum. BTC and ETH close below their key support levels, while XRP hovers around a critical level, all hinting at potential downside moves in the near term.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.