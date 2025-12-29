US Dollar Index holds steady near 98.00 amid rate cut expectations and Fed Chair uncertainty

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a flat note near 98.00 during the early European trading hours on Monday. Financial markets are expected to trade on thin volumes as traders prepare for the New Year holiday. The US Pending Home Sales report for November is due later on Monday.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) cut the federal funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December policy meeting, bringing the target range to 3.50%-3.75%. The Fed has delivered a cumulative 75 bps of rate cuts in 2025. Markets are pricing in at least two interest rate cuts by the US central bank in 2026 amid a cooling labor market and easing inflation, which could weigh on the US Dollar against its rivals.

Financial markets are pricing in nearly an 18.3% probability that the Fed will reduce the interest rates at its next policy meeting in January, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

US President Donald Trump said last week that he wants the next Fed chair to lower interest rates if markets are doing well. His comments are likely to heighten concerns among investors and policymakers about Fed independence. This, in turn, could drag the DXY lower.

On the other hand, geopolitical risks and uncertainties could boost the safe-haven flows, supporting the US Dollar. Trump said on Sunday that he made “a lot of progress” in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over a possible peace deal, but that it might take a few weeks to get it done and there’s no set timeline.