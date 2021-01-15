US Dollar Index flirts with daily highs around 90.50

- DXY moves higher and approaches the 90.50 level.
- The risk aversion mood lends support to the dollar on Friday.
- Retail Sales, Industrial Production, U-MIch index of note later in the session.
The greenback regains the buying interest and lifts the US Dollar Index (DXY) to the area of session tops in the mid-90.00s.
US Dollar Index focused on data, risk trends
Following Thursday’s inconclusive session, the index manages to regain attention at the end of the week, always well above the key barrier at 90.00 the figure.
In the meantime, the sentiment in the risk complex remains sour in spite of the recently announced $1.9 trillion stimulus package unveiled by President-elect Biden on Thursday and after Fed’s Powell ruled out any move on rates (hikes, of course) or the bond-buying programme for the time being.
On the other front, yields of the key US 10-year reference seem to have met some decent support in the 1.10% area earlier in the session and advance to the vicinity of 1.11% at the time of writing.
Later in the NA session, Retail Sales will take centre stage in the first turn seconded by Industrial Production for the month of December, Producer Prices, the NY Empire State Index and January’s advanced Consumer Sentiment gauge.
What to look for around USD
The index regained buying interest after bottoming out in the 89.20 area in the first trading week of the new year and managed to advance to the proximity of 90.70 earlier this week, where some relevant resistance turned up. The recovery in US yields keeps lending support to the greenback as investors continue to perceive a potential pick-up in inflation pressure/expectations in response to the most likely increment in fiscal stimulus under a Democrat White House. However, the outlook for the greenback remains fragile in the short/medium-term for the time being amidst massive monetary/fiscal stimulus in the US economy, the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve and prospects of a strong recovery in the global economy.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.19% at 90.41 and a breakout of 90.72 (2021 high Jan.11) would open the door to 91.01 (weekly high Dec.21) and finally 91.23 (weekly high Dec.7). On the other hand, immediate contention emerges at 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6) followed by 88.94 (monthly low March 2018) and the 88.25 (monthly low February 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh one-month low amid souring market mood
EUR/USD has been extending its falls and dips below 1.21 as US retail sales badly disappointed and the worsening mood is supporting the safe-haven dollar. Markets digest Biden's stimulus plan. US Consumer Sentiment declined to 59.2 points.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.36 amid fresh dollar strength
GBP/US has pared its gains and falls toward 1.36 as the dollar gains ground. The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November, better than estimated. The UK is ramping up its vaccination campaign and PM Johnson is pressured to ease the lockdown.
Gold extends sideways grind near $1,850
The XAU/USD pair registered small daily gains on Thursday but struggled to extend its recovery amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on a daily basis at $1,849.
Forex Today: Markets “sell the fact” on Biden's stimulus, dollar rises, retail sales eyed
Markets are on the back foot after Biden hinted about tax hikes while introducing stimulus. The safe-haven dollar is edging higher despite Powell's pledge to keep monetary policy accommodative.
DXY breaks above key downtrend, eyes move above 91.00
USD has been strongly supported on what has shaped up to be a very much risk off final trading day of the week. Most G10/USD pairs have seen significant weakness, aside from CHF/USD and JPY/USD, given that the two currencies are also considered “safe havens”.