US Dollar Index flat lines near 99.50 as traders await delayed US NFP data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a flat note around 99.55 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The DXY steadies as traders brace for the long-awaited return of US economic data. The US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will be the highlight later on Thursday.

Several Fed officials emphasized risks to the labor market. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that the US central bank should cut the interest rates when policymakers meet in December. Waller added that he’s grown concerned over the labor market and the sharp slowdown in hiring.

Meanwhile, Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson noted on Monday that the US labor market is in a "sluggish" state with firms hesitant to hire amid broad shifts in economic policy and interest in how artificial intelligence might be a substitute for new hiring.

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 43% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) cut at the US central bank's meeting on December 10, down from a 62% odds a week ago and expectations that a cut was a near certainty a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Traders brace for the insight on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy after the end of the longest government shutdown in US history, which delayed the publication of official economic statistics. Later on Tuesday, traders will take more cues from the Fedspeak. Fed’s Michael Barr and Thomas Barkin are set to speak. Any hawkish remarks from policymakers could lift the DXY in the near term.

All eyes will be on the US NFP data on Thursday. Economists forecast around 50,000 jobs added in September, following August's 22,000 increase. The Unemployment Rate is expected to stay at 4.3% during the same period. If the report comes in weaker than expected, this could exert some selling pressure on the US dollar across the board.