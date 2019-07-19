US Dollar Index firmer, looks to regain 97.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY rebounds from recent lows near the 200-day SMA.
  • Yields of the US 10-year note coming up from 2.02%.
  • Advanced July U-Mich index next of relevance today.

The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), trades on a better footing today and is testing the 96.85/90 band ahead of the opening bell in the Old Continent.

US Dollar Index met support at the 200-day SMA

At his speech yesterday, FOMC’s J.Williams left the door open for a Fed’s move lower on interest rate later this month, forcing the buck to give away weekly gains and drop to the 96.70/65 band, where sits the 200-day SMA.

Previously in the day, DXY was navigating tops near 97.30 following stronger-than-expected results from the Philly Fed index, while market chatter regarding the likeliness that the ECB could revamp its inflation target put EUR/USD under downside pressure and thus lent extra wings to the buck.

Later today, and amidst a decent recovery so far, the greenback will looks to the release of the flash reading of the US Consumer Sentiment for the current month. In addition, St.Louis Fed J.Bullard (voter, dovish) will speak at the Central Bank Research in New York and Boston Fed E.Rosengren (voter, centrist) will join a Panel on Central Bank Independence.

What to look for around USD

Dovish Fedspeak hurt the buck and sent the index back near the 200-day SMA below the 97.00 handle. Speculations among investors have already priced in a 25 bps rate cut hits month, although a bigger rate cut is not utterly ruled out just yet. Trade tensions and global growth concerns continue to cloud the US outlook while the lack of upside traction in inflation remains worrisome. Confronting this scenario, the greenback still looks underpinned by its safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, solid US fundamentals when compared to its G10 peers and the shift to a more accommodative stance from the rest of the central banks.

US Dollar Index relevant levels

At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.16% at 96.83 and faces the next resistance at 97.59 (high Jul.9) followed by 97.80 (monthly high Jun.3) and finally 98.37 (2019 high May 23). On the flip side, a break below 96.67 (low Jul.18) would aim for 96.46 (low Jun.7) and then 96.04 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Double bottom at 1.12, focus on German PPI

EUR/USD: Double bottom at 1.12, focus on German PPI

EUR/USD has created a minor double bottom near 1.12.  However, the case for a double bottom breakout would weaken if the German Producer Price Index (PPI) drops more than expected, reinforcing dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to 4-day high as USD pullback confronts Brexit optimism

GBP/USD clings to 4-day high as USD pullback confronts Brexit optimism

The GBP/USD pair consolidates the recent upside, as USD recovers after the NY Fed’s attempt to disappoint the policy bears. Absence of UK data continues to highlight politics/trade and the US consumer sentiment gauge for fresh impulse.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY testing highs near 107.60 amid USD comeback

USD/JPY testing highs near 107.60 amid USD comeback

USD/JPY is seen rising steadily in tandem with the US dollar, as the bulls now look towards the 107.70 resistance area, supported by the NY Fed's clarification on President Williams’ comments.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout

Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout

Gold is currently trading at $1,443 per Oz, having hit a fresh 2019 high of $1,452. The yellow metal is trimming gains, possibly due to overbought conditions reported by the hourly and 4-hour chart indicators.

Gold News

Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again

Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again

Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  