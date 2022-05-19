US Dollar Index finds offers below 104.00, upside remains favored on risk-off impulse

A light economic calendar this week has left the DXY at the mercy of risk sentiment. Still, the Jobless Claims and Home Sales data will keep investors busy in the New York session.

Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are advocating a spree of 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hikes by the Fed this year. Rising inflationary pressures are compelling the Fed to do whatever it takes to bring price stability. Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker stated that the Fed should elevate the interest rates by 50 bps in its June and July monetary policy meetings. After that, the Fed should stick to the traditional elevation of 25 bps further.

The US dollar index (DXY) is witnessing a steep fall after a flat opening. Struggling to overstep the round-level resistance of 104.00 on Wednesday has weighed pressure on the asset, however, a rebound looks likely. The DXY remained firmer in the previous trading session as the risk-off impulse heightened on soaring inflation worldwide. The European nations came up with ramping up inflation figures as the UK reported a 9.0% annual figure while Eurozone HICP landed at 7.5%. Mounting fears of a recession in Europe amid high inflationary pressures and the inability of the corporates to generate jobs underpinned the DXY.

