US Dollar Index extends upside below the 104.00 mark, Fed rate decision looms

- The US Dollar Index (DXY) gathers strength around 103.88 in Wednesday’s early European session.
- The US Fed is likely to leave the interest rate unchanged for a fifth straight time at its March meeting on Wednesday.
- The sticky inflation and strong labor market data in the US indicated the US might delay the rate cut cycle.
- Traders await the Fed interest rate decision and the press conference on Wednesday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades on a positive note for the fifth straight day near multi-week highs during the early European session on Wednesday. The upside of the US Dollar is supported by the growing speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain its high-for-longer interest rate narrative as inflation in the US remains elevated. Investors await the Fed monetary policy meeting and press conference on Wednesday for fresh catalysts. At the press time, the DXY is trading at 103.88, gaining 0.06% on the day.
The US Fed is expected to leave the interest rate unchanged in a range of 5.25% to 5.5% at its March meeting on Wednesday. The financial markets believe the first rate cut will most likely be in June, but it could be as late as July. After the meeting, traders will closely watch Fed Chair Powell’s press conference, which might provide insight into the timing and the number of rate cuts to expect in 2024. The hawkish remarks from the Fed might provide some support for the US Dollar in the near term.
The US economic data in recent weeks suggested that inflation in the US is easing from its peak levels, but still above the 2% target. Additionally, the strong labor market data indicated the US would not need to cut rates to prevent a recession. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stated that lowering the interest rate too early might trigger an upsurge in inflation and cause more pain for consumers. The Fed is expected to stick to its forward guidance, emphasizing that it needs more evidence that inflation is on a sustainable path towards its 2% objective before cutting rates.
Looking ahead, market participants will closely monitor the Fed interest rate decision later on Wednesday, along with the press conference and a Summary of Economic Projections, or ‘dot-plot’. On Thursday, the preliminary US S&P Global PMI data for March will be due. Traders will take cues from these events and find trading opportunities around the US Dollar Index.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|103.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.54
|Daily SMA50
|103.6
|Daily SMA100
|103.5
|Daily SMA200
|103.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.06
|Previous Daily Low
|103.57
|Previous Weekly High
|103.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.64
|Previous Monthly High
|104.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.6500 despite PBOC's status-quo, Fed in focus
AUD/USD is holding gains above 0.6500 in Asian trading on Wednesday. The pair is undeterred by the PBOC's no-rate change decision and a cautious market mood, as the US Dollar pauses its upswing ahead of the Fed interest decision.
USD/JPY hits fresh YTD highs near 151.50 ahead of Fed decision
USD/JPY flirts with YTD highs near 151.50 early Wednesday, as the Japanese Yen falls to a multi-month low in the wake of the BoJ’s dovish hike on Tuesday. Hawkish Fed expectations underpin the USD and lend additional support to the USD/JPY pair.
Gold price consolidates above $2,150 level as traders keenly await Fed policy update
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction and hangs near one-week low. Hawkish Fed expectations underpin the USD and act as a headwind for the metal. Traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the crucial FOMC decision.
Bitcoin price correction is harsh, but late bulls could still have an opportunity to buy the dip
Bitcoin price dipped to trade within the $62,000 range, providing late bulls to buy BTC around 15% below its all-time high. The effects of the dump spread across the market, causing millions in liquidations even as the countdown to the halving continues.
UK CPI Preview: Expected decline in inflation could reinforce early rate cut bets
The Office for National Statistics will publish the UK CPI data for February on Wednesday. United Kingdom’s headline and core annual inflation are likely to fall; monthly CPI is set to jump.