US Dollar Index eases above 96.00 as yields retreat ahead of US NFP

- DXY consolidate the first weekly gains in three amid pre-NFP trading lull.
- Fedspeak backed hawkish FOMC Minutes to propel yields the previous day.
- Virus woes, softer data and US inflation expectations seem to probe bulls during quiet Asian session.
US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to extend the recent gains, easing to 96.23 during Friday’s Asian session.
Even so, the greenback gauge is up snapping the two-week bearish moves provided the US jobs report refrains from any major disappointment.
The greenback gauge’s weekly strength could be linked to the hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes and the latest Fedspeak. After Fed minutes conveyed hawkish bias of the policymakers, suggesting a faster rate-hike and plans to discuss balance-sheet normalization, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard pushed for a March rate hike whereas Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President and an FOMC member Mary C. Daly marked the need to raise interest rates to keep the economy in balance.
It’s worth noting, however, that a reduction in the US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, seems to challenge the DXY bulls ahead of the key US data. Also challenging the greenback buyers are the recently downbeat prints of the US Factory Orders, Weekly Jobless Claims, ISM Services PMI and Good Trade Balance.
While the Fed signals propelled the US 10-year Treasury yields to poke a nine-month high the previous day, the benchmark bond yields dropped 1.9 basis points (bps) to 1.714% at the latest. The same helps US stock futures and Asia-Pacific equities of late.
To sum up, the Fed-linked signals and US data will be the key for the DXY moves. Adding to the catalysts are updates over Omicron and Sino-American tussles as China struggles recently. If we take a look at the US jobs report forecasts, the headline Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) is expected to rise from 210K to 400K while the Unemployment Rate may have eased to 4.1% from 4.2% prior. The underemployment rate, however, is likely rising from 7.8% to 8%. As a result, the DXY bulls are likely set for the first weekly gains in three.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: A strengthening labor market backs a tighter monetary policy
Technical analysis
Although descending trend line from November 24 restricts the short-term upside of the DXY around 96.50, the gauge’s downside is likely to be challenged by the weekly support line near 96.10.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.23
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|96.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.19
|Daily SMA50
|95.76
|Daily SMA100
|94.56
|Daily SMA200
|93.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.39
|Previous Daily Low
|96.03
|Previous Weekly High
|96.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.57
|Previous Monthly High
|96.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold drops below $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.