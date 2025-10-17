TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

US Dollar Index (DXY) trims some losses after bouncing from the 98.00 area

  • The US Dollar Index finds support at the 98.00 area, but upside attempts remain limited.
  • The escalating trade tensions between the US and China are gripping markets and weighing on the US Dollar.
  • Dovish comments by Fed policymakers have endorsed hopes of two more rate cuts before year-end.
US Dollar Index (DXY) trims some losses after bouncing from the 98.00 area
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar Index has found some support at the 98.00 area and is trimming some losses during Friday’s European trading session. The Index, however, remains vulnerable, after having depreciated nearly 1.30% in a four-day sell-off.

The USD Index, which measures the value of the USD against a basket of six majors, remains unable to put a significant distance from weekly lows, as concerns about the mounting tensions between the US and China and hopes of upcoming Fed rate cuts are acting as headwinds for any potential recovery

Trade wars, Fed easing hopes weigh on the USD

The trade rift with China escalated on Thursday after US President Donald Trump affirmed that they are already in a trade war with the Asian Country. Later on the day, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called China’s trade negotiator “unhinged” wolf, which did not help to de-escalate tensions.

Furthermore, the Fed keeps sending signals of further monetary easing ahead. On Thursday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller affirmed that the bank should cut rates again in October, the impact of tariffs on inflation remains moderate, while Stephen Miran, Trump’s latest appointment to the board, reiterated the need for more aggressive rate cuts.

The Fed is the primary source of data amid the US government shutdown, and later today, it will release September’s Industrial Production report, which is expected to have grown at a steady 0.1% pace. Later on, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Mussalen might provide further clues on the bank’s monetary policy plans.

US-China Trade War FAQs

Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.

An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays firm near 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD stays firm near 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD holds gains near 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the Euro receives support from the French government's survival of a no-confidence vote. Meanwhile, persistent US Dollar weakness also aids the pair's upside ahead of central bank talks. 

GBP/USD treads water below 1.3450 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD treads water below 1.3450 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD trades with caution near 1.3450 in the European session on Friday, underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar. However, the upside appears capped by a risk-off market profile amid renewed geopolitical and US-China trade war concerns. Focus remains on BoE and Fed speakers. 

Gold eases from record high as bulls pause for a breather; downside seems limited

Gold eases from record high as bulls pause for a breather; downside seems limited

Gold steadies following good two-way price swings on Friday and trades just below the $4,350 level during the first half of the European session. Nevertheless, the commodity remains on track to register strong gains for the ninth straight week and could extend the recent record-setting run amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe flash bearish potential

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe flash bearish potential

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) are at risk of steeper corrections as the broader cryptocurrency market weakens. The pullback over the last three days has driven the top meme coins to a cliff as support levels turn to lines in the sand.

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil has always been more than a commodity; it is a measure of power, leverage, and survival. In 2025, the global map of energy flows is being redrawn by three actors whose interests rarely align: Russia, India, and the United States.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.20 at press time on Friday, with a largely muted price movement in comparison to the broader market volatility. Amid the struggles to hold the gains made on the previous weekend, net outflows from the Pi Network’s Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) reserves signal buying dominance.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers