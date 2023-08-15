US Dollar Index: DXY bulls attack 103.30 hurdle, focus on China, Fed minutes

- US Dollar Index grinds higher as bulls seek more clues to extend four-day uptrend at monthly high.
- China-inflicted risk aversion, firmer US Retail Sales and fears of credit rating downgrade of major US companies propel DXY.
- Cautious mood ahead of FOMC Minutes prod US Dollar Index bulls at the highest levels in seven weeks.
- Headlines about China growth, second-tier US/China data eyed for immediate directions.
US Dollar Index (DXY) edges higher past 103.00 as bulls keep the reins despite early Asian session inaction on Wednesday. That said, the Greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies teased bears by falling to 102.80 amid the initial hours of Tuesday’s trading but China-induced risk aversion joined upbeat US data to recall the buyers. It’s worth noting that the anxiety ahead of China’s market opening and the cautious mood before the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes seem to prod the DXY traders of late. Furthermore, hawkish Fed talks are an additional factor supporting the USD Index of late.
Recently, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari ruled out talks of policy pivot by citing hot inflation and the uncertainty about the Fed’s progress in taming the same. The policymaker also said that he is not ready to say that the Fed is done raising rates, per Reuters.
Fed’s Kashkari seemed to have followed the upbeat US data while ringing the hawkish bells. On Tuesday, US Retail Sales grew 0.7% MoM in July versus 0.4% expected and 0.3% reported in June (revised from 0.2%). The details suggested that the Core Retail Sales, namely the Retail Sales ex Autos, grew 1.0% versus 0.4% market forecasts whereas the Retail Sales Control Group doubled from 0.5% previous readouts (revised from 0.6%) to 1.0% for the said month.
Further, the US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index slumped to -19.0 from 1.1 prior and -1.0 market forecasts while the US Export Price Index and Import Price Index improved on MoM in July but edged lower on a yearly basis for the said month.
Apart from that, the Analysts at the global rating agency Fitch Ratings told CNBC on Tuesday that the agency could downgrade several big lenders, including JPMorgan, as reported by Reuters, which in turn bolstered the risk aversion and favored the DXY.
Above all, downbeat China data and the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) surprise rate cuts renew economic fears about the world’s second-largest economy and propel the US Dollar’s haven demand. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), surprised markets by lowering the one-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate to 2.50% from 2.65% previous and the Standing Lending Facility rates (SLFs), as well as by cutting the Reverse Repo Rate to 1.8% from 1.9% previously. The same joined China’s downbeat July Retail Sales that rose 2.5% YoY vs. 4.8% expected and 3.1% previous, as well as the Industrial Production that came in at 3.7% YoY vs. 4.5% estimated and 4.4% prior, to flag the fears surrounding the Dragon Nation and fuel the DXY.
While portraying the mood, Wall Street closed in the red and the US 10-year Treasury bond yields refreshed the yearly high. It should be noted that the S&P500 Futures remain lackluster by the press time.
Moving on, China’s House Price Index for July and the US housing data, as well as the Industrial Production, may entertain the DXY traders ahead of the Fed Minutes.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the downward-sloping resistance line from early March, close to 103.30 at the latest, becomes necessary for the US Dollar Index bulls to keep the reins. That said, the RSI and MACD signals challenge the bulls but the DXY pullback remains elusive unless breaking a one-month-old rising support line surrounding 102.50.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|103.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.81
|Daily SMA50
|102.23
|Daily SMA100
|102.32
|Daily SMA200
|103.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.46
|Previous Daily Low
|102.77
|Previous Weekly High
|102.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.82
|Previous Monthly High
|103.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|99.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in six weeks while seeking fresh clues to extend the previous day’s fall. The Euro pair refreshed the multi-day low to 1.0871 late Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appeared hawkish.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar
The Pound outperformed on Wednesday, driven by UK economic data. GBP/USD surged to 1.2766, reaching its highest level in six days. However, the pair faced headwinds from a stronger US Dollar, which led to a pullback towards the 1.2700 area.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 Premium
Gold decisively broke below $1,900 following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. XAU/USD reached a bottom of $1,891, marking its lowest level since mid-May.
Coinbase gets approval to offer crypto futures trading to eligible US customers
Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said Wednesday that it has received regulatory approval to roll out crypto futures trading in the US, becoming the first crypto-native exchange to offer these services alongside crypto spot trading on its platform.
WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health
Western Texas Intermediate extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.