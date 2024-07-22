US Dollar Index declines to near 104.00 due to heightened expectations of Fed rate cuts

The US Dollar loses ground as the Fed may cut interest rates in September.

CME Group’s FedWatch Tool suggests a 91.7% probability of a 25-basis point rate cut in September.

US President Joe Biden abandoned his re-election bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to face Republican Donald Trump.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six other major currencies, edges lower after two days of gains, trading around 104.20 during the early European hours on Monday.

The dovish sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve's policy stance puts pressure on the Greenback. According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the markets show a 91.7% probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at the September Fed meeting, up from 90.3% a week earlier.

US President Joe Biden abandoned his re-election bid on Sunday under growing pressure from his fellow Democrats and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's candidate to face Republican Donald Trump in the November election, according to Reuters.

Read this article: US President Joe Biden stands down from reelection, endorses Kamala Harris

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams stated on Friday that the long-term trends that caused declines in neutral interest rates before the pandemic continue to prevail. Williams noted, "My own Holston-Laubach-Williams estimates for r-star in the United States, Canada, and the Euro area are about the same level as they were before the pandemic," according to Bloomberg.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell mentioned earlier this week that the three US inflation readings of this year "add somewhat to confidence" that inflation is on course to meet the Fed’s target sustainably, suggesting that a shift to interest rate cuts may not be far off.

Traders await the release of Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data later this week to gain fresh insights into the economic conditions of the United States (US).